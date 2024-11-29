Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 40.7% in November

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ENZN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 28,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,139. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

