Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading 100% Higher – Time to Buy?

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 306,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 87,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.
