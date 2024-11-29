Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Cut by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.55 and a 12 month high of $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

