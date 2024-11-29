Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Elixir deUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges. Elixir deUSD has a market cap of $156.75 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elixir deUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elixir deUSD Profile

Elixir deUSD was first traded on June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 156,697,153 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 156,697,153. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 1.00030083 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,883,880.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir deUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

