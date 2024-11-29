ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON EAH opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.67 million, a PE ratio of 3,740.00 and a beta of -0.05. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.71).
About ECO Animal Health Group
