ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON EAH opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.67 million, a PE ratio of 3,740.00 and a beta of -0.05. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.71).

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

