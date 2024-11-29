Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 556,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 35,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

