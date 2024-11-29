Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Up 118.6% in November

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Trading Up 8.2 %
EATBF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 5,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,678. Eat & Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Eat & Beyond Global
