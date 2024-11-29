Eastside Distilling Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreements in Registered Direct Offering

Eastside Distilling, Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that it has entered into Securities Purchase Agreements with four accredited investors for the sale of units of securities. The agreements, finalized on November 22 and November 25, 2024, involve a total of 686,273 shares of Eastside’s common stock priced at $510 per unit, comprising 1,000 shares and a Warrant to purchase 500 shares each. Additionally, Redeemable Common Stock Purchase Warrants were included in the offering, allowing the purchase of a total of 343,313 shares.

Get alerts:

The Offering resulted in gross proceeds amounting to $350,000 for Eastside, exclusive of associated expenses. Each Warrant issued in the agreement entitles the holder to purchase shares at $0.65 per share, subject to equitable adjustments according to the terms outlined. Notably, the Warrants can be exercised post Shareholder Approval, with expiry either three years from the issue date or one year after Shareholder Approval.

Under specific conditions, Eastside reserves the right to redeem the Warrants at a nominal price if the market value exceeds 175% of the Warrant exercise price for 20 consecutive trading days. The Offering was conducted in accordance with a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 2, 2024.

Beyond the details of the securities agreements, Eastside also noted the addition of certain exhibits, including the form of the Warrant and an interactive data file embedded in the iXBRL document. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Gwin, formally signed the 8-K filing on November 26, 2024, on behalf of Eastside Distilling, Inc.

Investors and stakeholders can access further financial statements and relevant exhibits in the full filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR database.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Eastside Distilling’s 8K filing here.

About Eastside Distilling

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Recommended Stories