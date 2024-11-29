Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $315.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Shares of EXP opened at $305.93 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $177.67 and a one year high of $321.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.52 and its 200-day moving average is $259.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,568. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,931 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

