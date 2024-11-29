DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,109 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 42.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,312,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 133.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 141,718 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $13,355,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $126.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

