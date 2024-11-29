Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dowlais Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DWLAF remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.