Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DWLAF remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

