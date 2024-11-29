Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Dover were worth $39,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 162.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 110.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $206.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.90. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $137.73 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

