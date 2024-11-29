Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.