Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.