Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in November

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF remained flat at $6.87 during trading on Thursday. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.