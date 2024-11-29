Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in November

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF remained flat at $6.87 during trading on Thursday. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $7.16.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
