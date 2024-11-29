Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 182,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,054,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

