Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 21,630,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 41,144,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
