Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.86. 15,991,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 75,294,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.