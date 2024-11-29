Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the October 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $540,000.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

