Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nov 29th, 2024

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPDGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the October 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $540,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

