DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.650-13.950 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.65-13.95 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $213.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $120.39 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day moving average is $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

