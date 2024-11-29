Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Up 675.0% in November

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHLGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHLGY

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHLGY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. 259,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,583. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.88%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.