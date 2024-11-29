Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Update

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Denali Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECA. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $435,000.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

