De Lisle Partners LLP Makes New $250,000 Investment in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ennis by 43.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ennis during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ennis Trading Down 0.4 %

Ennis stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

