De Lisle Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 5,800 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $124.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $126.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

