Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the October 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DTSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 30,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,103. Datasea has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

