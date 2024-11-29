Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of DIFTY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.06. 974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
