Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 7,428 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $101,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.79.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $273.33 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $279.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.57.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

