Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 4,500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 196.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total transaction of $3,595,283.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,582,896.10. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,661 shares of company stock valued at $32,004,752 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average of $128.64. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

