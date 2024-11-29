Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at $166,587,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Grab by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after buying an additional 10,410,574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Grab by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,243,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,226,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,934 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Grab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

