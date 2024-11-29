D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $86.54 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $249.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $152.72 and a twelve month high of $254.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.26. The company has a market capitalization of $703.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

