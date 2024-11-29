D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 48,849 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 172.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,849 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6,777.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

