Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

