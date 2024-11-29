Cynosure Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $296.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.53 and a 200 day moving average of $322.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

