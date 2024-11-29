Cynosure Group LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,034,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 124,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

