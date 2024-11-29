Cynosure Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HLI opened at $187.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.74.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $219,362 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.