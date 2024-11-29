CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $550.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $552.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

