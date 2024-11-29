CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 224,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 55,471 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.