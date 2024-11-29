Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $61.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.61 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $268,507.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,622.08. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 860 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $47,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,114,360.74. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,440 shares of company stock worth $5,425,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 143.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

