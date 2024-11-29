Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $19.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.22.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
