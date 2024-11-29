CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) to Issue GBX 1.85 Dividend

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Stock Down 1.8 %
CMPI stock opened at GBX 112.46 ($1.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.74 million and a PE ratio of -1,145.00. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a twelve month low of GBX 106 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 122 ($1.55). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.63.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CT Global Managed Portfolio Income
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.