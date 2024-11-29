CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) to Issue GBX 1.85 Dividend

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Stock Down 1.8 %

CMPI stock opened at GBX 112.46 ($1.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.74 million and a PE ratio of -1,145.00. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a twelve month low of GBX 106 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 122 ($1.55). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.63.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

