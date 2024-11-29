CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSWI. Citigroup raised CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $417.23 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $172.97 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.95 and a 200-day moving average of $322.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

