Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,262,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,540. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electrokinetic Film Technology and Fiber Optics. The company offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, residential skylight, and windows; and smart window inserts for retrofitting in commercial and residential settings offering dynamic tinting along with additional insulation and soundproofing.

