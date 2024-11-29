Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,262,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,540. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crown ElectroKinetics
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.