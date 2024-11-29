CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $347.59 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.75, a P/E/G ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.