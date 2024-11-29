CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $44,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $347.59 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 503.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.