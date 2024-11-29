CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992,827 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,967,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,439,000 after buying an additional 1,063,231 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,071,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,715,000 after buying an additional 443,291 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

