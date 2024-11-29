CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 235.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 704,413 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 82,007 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PSEP opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

