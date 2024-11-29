CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 22.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 741,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,764,000 after acquiring an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,145.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 515,815 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $21,747,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 14,257.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 285,155 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $85.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

