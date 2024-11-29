CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

