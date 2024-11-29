CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,572 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

TJX opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $113.07.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.