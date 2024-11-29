CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $78.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

