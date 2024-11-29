CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,685 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,855,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 127,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $288.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.40 and a 12 month high of $290.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

